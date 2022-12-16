Planned warehouse development in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey will not move forward.

In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the board voted to not move forward with the plan.

Hundreds of people packed into the cafeteria at Pleasant Valley School. The community made sure their voices were heard loud and clear. The meeting got heated at times.

Developers wanted to build a warehouse along Rt. 322 across from Casella Farms -- a residential development.

The project planned by New Jersey-based Russo Development included four buildings in Harrison and Woolwich townships. The plan also included widening Route 322 to accommodate traffic

Russo Development released this statement to Action News on the vote:

"We are disappointed that the Harrison JLUB acted arbitrarily in failing to administer the applicable zoning of the property and approve our application which is fully compliant with zoning and the Redevelopment Plan governing the property. As property owners in the Township, we fully intend to pursue our vested rights to redevelop the property for this appropriate and expressly permitted use."

