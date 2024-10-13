Multiple injured, including juveniles, after 2-car crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a crash left multiple people, including teens, injured on Friday night.

It happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. at Susquehanna Avenue and Woodstock Street.

Police say a Hyundai, which was going north on Woodstock Street, struck a Nissan going west on Susquehanna Avenue.

There were five juveniles in the Hyundai, investigators say. Two of them reportedly fled the scene on foot after the crash, while the other three teens were trapped in the backseat.

Authorities say the teens who were trapped were 13, 13, and 17 years old.

They were taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital in critical condition.

Officers say there were four people inside the Nissan, including two children, who were all treated at the scene for minor injuries.

There is no word yet on what may have led to this crash or whether charges will be filed.

Police are still searching for the two juveniles who fled from the Hyundai.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the police.