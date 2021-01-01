mummers parade

No official Mummers Parade on New Year's Day, but groups gather to protest city's decision

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Groups gathered in South Philadelphia Friday morning to protest the cancellation of the annual New Year's Day parade.

A Facebook page with two anonymous hosts declared a Mummers New Year's Day protest against Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Mummers organization leaders said they did not support the protests and were telling their members to stay home.

"There is nothing organized. There is no official parade," said Same Regalbuto, president of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association.

By 10 a.m., groups were seen gathering on the streets of South Philadelphia.



"As a person who has been affected by COVID directly, we urge people to please stay home and be safe with their families," Regalbuto said.

Flyers were circulating through South Philly this week reminding people that the city had canceled the parade due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About 2,800 people signed and confirmed they'd attend the protest.

EMBED More News Videos

The official Mummers Parade is canceled, but some are planning to protest instead.


Michael McGrail was one of those who planned to attend. He is not a member of any Mummers club, but intended to pass out safety kits to those who wished to attend Friday's unofficial event.

"We're just going to go down there, strut and give away free hand sanitizer to everyone," said McGrail.

The city is urging people to stay home and stay safe.

Society Hill Beverage sits directly across from where the parade usually ends on Two Street.

"It hurts a little bit because we're here, and we usually have a lot of business when they're around here," said Neil Mininger of Society Hill Beverage.

The mayor's office said they will not break up the unofficial event, but if public safety is threatened, police will intervene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiamummersmummers paradeeventsnew year's daycommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUMMERS PARADE
Mummers Parade canceled, but thousands plan to attend protest
Re-imagining the MLK Day of Service
Mayor to Mummers: Make changes or parade is over
'It's horrible': Marchers accused of wearing blackface during Mummers Parade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim found shot in the head at I-76 crash scene
Deadly shooting in South Philadelphia
Bowl Brawl: Tulsa, Mississippi State players scrap after game
Trump extends visa ban; court clears immigrant health insurance rule
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
Suspect critical after stealing police SUV, crashing into vehicle in Delco: Police
Doctor warns COVID vaccine not a cure after contracting virus post inoculation
Show More
New Year's revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020
AccuWeather: Afternoon rain today, freezing rain in the Poconos
Shooting at Red Roof Inn, victim found at Royal Farms: Police
NJ minimum wage increases to $12
Plastic bag ban now in effect in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News