No official Mummers Parade on New Year's Day, but groups gather to protest city's decision

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Groups gathered in South Philadelphia Friday morning to protest the cancellation of the annual New Year's Day parade.A Facebook page with two anonymous hosts declared a Mummers New Year's Day protest against Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.Mummers organization leaders said they did not support the protests and were telling their members to stay home."There is nothing organized. There is no official parade," said Same Regalbuto, president of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association.By 10 a.m., groups were seen gathering on the streets of South Philadelphia."As a person who has been affected by COVID directly, we urge people to please stay home and be safe with their families," Regalbuto said.Flyers were circulating through South Philly this week reminding people that the city had canceled the parade due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.About 2,800 people signed and confirmed they'd attend the protest.Michael McGrail was one of those who planned to attend. He is not a member of any Mummers club, but intended to pass out safety kits to those who wished to attend Friday's unofficial event."We're just going to go down there, strut and give away free hand sanitizer to everyone," said McGrail.The city is urging people to stay home and stay safe.Society Hill Beverage sits directly across from where the parade usually ends on Two Street."It hurts a little bit because we're here, and we usually have a lot of business when they're around here," said Neil Mininger of Society Hill Beverage.The mayor's office said they will not break up the unofficial event, but if public safety is threatened, police will intervene.