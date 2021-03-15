FYI Philly

MUSI is home to Poi Dog sauces, eco-sustainable cheesesteak called the Frizwit

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In South Philadelphia, two chefs who got engaged during the pandemic are pivoting in all kinds of ways to survive.

Ari Miller, closed his restaurant Musi BYOB in Pennsport due to the pandemic and is now using it as a ghost kitchen for the Frizwit, a cheesesteak made with high-quality ingredients.

Miller's fiance Kiki Aranita recently shuttered her own restaurant, Poi Dog in Rittenhouse, also due to the pandemic. She is now bottling her Hawaiian-inspired sauces for people to use at home, available for purchase at Musi's. online and at various locations around the city.

Together, the couple incorporates the sauce collection into the set menu that includes a vegan shroomsteak and hummus.

Frizwit | Instagram
Hours: Thurs-Sun 11am-7pm, pickup & delivery available
