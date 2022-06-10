Husbands celebrate first Father's Day together with thriving Music Mountain Theatre, new baby

Music Mountain Theatre

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Louis Palena and Jordan Brennan met in the theater twenty years ago.Since then, they have started their own theater, had a commitment ceremony, got married, and fostered a daughter.The new addition to the family is 2-year-old Alana, and her personality blends in well with her foster fathers' careers on the stage, where they opened thefive years ago.The New Hope/Lambertville area continues to be home, to both their business and the family roots they have laid down.With Alana having joined the family just recently, this will be Louis and Jordan's first Father's Day as dads.1483 Route NJ-179, Lambertville, New Jersey 08530609-397-3337