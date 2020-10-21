inside story

Turning pandemic stress into life-altering creativity

By and Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards interviews Creativity Strategist and author Natalie Nixon on how to use your creative side to adapt to these difficult and stressful times.

In her new book, The Creativity Leap: Unleash Curiosity, Improvisation, and Intuition at Work , Nixon describes how we can all reinvent our perspectives during this pandemic to come out on the other side of this with more joy, more focus, and more productivity.


