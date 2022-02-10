Woman killed in Delaware hit-and-run crash; police search for suspect

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed while walking along Route 273 in New Castle, Delaware on Wednesday.According to authorities, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. near Quigley Boulevard.Delaware State Police said the driver of a dark-colored SUV entered the shoulder to get around traffic and that's when the victim was hit from behind.The driver did not stop, police said.Anyone who has information about the deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact police.