Firefighters decontaminate after battling 3-alarm fire at Delaware warehouse

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A three-alarm fire at a warehouse in New Castle, Delaware proved a risky battle for firefighters.In addition to the smoky scene, the crew also had to be careful of chemicals in the building.The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a floor coating company on the 100 block of J and M Drive.There were no reports of injuries.But firefighters had to go through a decontamination process because of the solvents they were exposed to in the facility.The fire marshal is investigating what sparked the blaze.