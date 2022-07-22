firefighters

Firefighters decontaminate after battling 3-alarm fire at Delaware warehouse

Firefighters had to go through a decontamination process because of the solvents they were exposed to in the facility.
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A three-alarm fire at a warehouse in New Castle, Delaware proved a risky battle for firefighters.

In addition to the smoky scene, the crew also had to be careful of chemicals in the building.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a floor coating company on the 100 block of J and M Drive.

There were no reports of injuries.

But firefighters had to go through a decontamination process because of the solvents they were exposed to in the facility.

The fire marshal is investigating what sparked the blaze.

