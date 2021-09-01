Man found shot to death in New Castle, Delaware neighborhood

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in a New Castle, Delaware neighborhood.
It happened on the unit block of Freedom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police found a male victim shot to death on the road.
Officers are interviewing neighbors as they search for a suspect and a motive for the deadly shooting.
No further details have been released.
No arrests have been made.
