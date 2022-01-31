inside story

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy talks Covid, crime, his second term agenda

By Niki Hawkins
Jan. 30 Inside Story: Gov. Murphy on Covid, crime, 2nd term agenda

Tamala Edwards interviews New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) just one week after he was sworn into office for his second term.

Gov. Murphy discusses his plan to address COVID in New Jersey and infection rates and vaccine mandates in the state.


He also talks about Jersey's property tax problems, an uptick in crime in various towns, and his take on how the Democratic party will fare in the midterm elections.
politicsinside storygovernor phil murphy
