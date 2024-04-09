New Jersey mom reinvents herself as balloon artist

WATCH LIVE

Matteo Iadonisi
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Mynik Pizzigoni's childhood passion of crafting decorations for her single mother has resurfaced later in life as a balloon-making business.

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mynik Pizzigoni's childhood passion of crafting decorations for her single mother has resurfaced later in life as a balloon-making business.

What is now known as 'Mynik's Transformations' had its humble beginnings as a prom project for Pizzigoni's children. Now, she is crafting jewelry, centerpieces, and other balloon art.

Pizzigoni was recently honored with the job of creating a springtime balloon exhibit at the Willingboro Public Library, which will be on display for the month of April.

To learn more about Mynik's Transformations, watch the video above and visit her Facebook page.

