NJ woman who overcame eating disorder becomes mom, therapist, and advocate

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "There was a point where I didn't think I would live," said Kimberly Hershenson. "I never thought I would be able to be a mom."

As a teenager, Hershenson moved to New York to dance with the Joffrey Ballet School. But as she grew up, she struggled with anorexia.

"I was really treatment-resistant and I actually had quite a few doctors tell my parents to prepare for the end," she said.

But Hershenson managed to pull herself back from the brink with the advice of medical personnel and a better eating plan. She focused on mental and physical health in tandem and overcame her eating disorder.

While still performing dance, Hershenson decided to go to school to become an entertainment lawyer. But after several years of practice, she realized she had a more important role to take on.

"I felt if I could get better, then other people can get better, too," she said. "So, I ended up going back to school and became a psychotherapist."

Now, Hershenson has her own individual practice, Kimberly Hershenson LCSW, serving the New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania area.

"I specialize in eating disorders, addiction, anxiety and depression," she said. "I do treat women with fertility issues and recurring loss because I know that's a part of it. And I want to give back because I was so blessed that I was able to have children."

Hershenson and her husband have four children who are extremely active with sports and the arts. Of all the hats she has worn over the years, she says being a mom ranks number one.

In the future, Hershenson hopes to reach out to more individuals who have similar struggles. She also intends on continuing advocacy with the National Eating Disorders Association and the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals.

She has also become a songwriter and competitor in beauty pageants, spreading her message in creative ways.

"My platform is destigmatizing mental health, own your story," she said. "You can have a great life and with an eating disorder, recovery is possible."

To learn more about Kimberly Hershenson's work, visit her website.

