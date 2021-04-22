FedEx truck involved in multi-vehicle crash on New Jersey Turnpike

CARNEYS POINT TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash involving a FedEx truck backed up traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike on Thursday morning in Salem County.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the turnpike in Carney's Point Township approaching the Delaware Memorial Bridge.
The crash involved several commercial vehicles. Firefighters were called to the scene.
The view from Chopper 6 showed a FedEx tractor-trailer jackknifed on the side of the roadway.
All lanes were closed for a time, but emergency crews began to allow traffic through shortly after 6 a.m.
