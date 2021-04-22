FedEx truck involved in multi-vehicle crash on New Jersey Turnpike

CARNEYS POINT TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A crash involving a FedEx truck backed up traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike on Thursday morning in Salem County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the turnpike in Carney's Point Township approaching the Delaware Memorial Bridge.The crash involved several commercial vehicles. Firefighters were called to the scene.The view from Chopper 6 showed a FedEx tractor-trailer jackknifed on the side of the roadway.All lanes were closed for a time, but emergency crews began to allow traffic through shortly after 6 a.m.