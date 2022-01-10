Primary Plant Based, Farina Pasta & Noodle, Abiha Kitchen are new to Philadelphia's dining scene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Looking to try some new flavors in 2022? We rounded up a few new spots featuring a wide range of flavor profiles.Primary Plant Based is the first restaurant for long-time Philadelphia chef Mark McKinney. The menu is 100 percent vegan. McKinney has lived a vegan lifestyle for more than three decades and during the pandemic pursued his passion to bring that lifestyle to his own space.The menu features items like a Sloppy Joe made with banana blossoms, a kimchi pancake with celery root sushi and masa ball soup. McKinney is hoping to share his passion for healthy eating and leave his mark on the Philadelphia culinary scene.Farina Pasta and Noodle is serving fresh-made pasta compliments of Daniel Lee. The idea was born while Lee studied culinary at Drexel University, came to life in a ghost kitchen during the pandemic and now has grown to a brick-and-mortar in the Rittenhouse neighborhood. Imagine Chipotle with fresh pasta. Customers choose their pasta, the sauce and the toppings and each dish is prepared using pasta made in-house that day in a fast-casual setting.Abiha Kitchen has a new look on Chestnut Street. Hasan Ahammad created a menu based on his Bangladeshi roots. Featuring favorites like curry chicken, tikka masala and lamb biryani. He also offers a variety of naan freshly prepared in the restaurant's tandoori oven.161 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123132 South 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191032101 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103