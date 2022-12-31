Last-minute rush in the Philly area to get everything together for New Years' Eve

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With just a little more than a day left in 2022, people were finalizing their New Year's Eve plans on Friday.

"Right now we're trying a piece of delicious cheese, which is one of our favorites, so we're getting it for New Year's Eve wine tasting," said Alison Fox from Center City.

For those staying home for New Year's Eve, DiBruno Brothers has a large selection of foods to choose from.

"Cheese, our gourmet crackers, we have charcuterie. The caviar is a big hit, people have been buying it all week," said Susan Williams, store manager at DiBruno Brothers.

Many shoppers said they've been on vacation mode all week.

"Everything's last minute, I've been in a fog since last Friday," said Jamie Curro from South Philadelphia.

But they're remembering to get the important items.

"I'm here to pick up a birthday cake for my sister and her mom. New Year's babies!" said Curro.

If you're planning on going out, Positano Coast still has some room available for people to dine in on Saturday.

They also plan to have a DJ and a midnight toast!

General manager Shawn Leahey said he's excited to see traditional New Year's Eve festivities returning since COVID.

"We're hoping this year it's gonna go back to normal, the bar's gonna fill up, the veranda will be full, and we'll have some really great energy until about 1 in the morning," said Leahey.

For those who want to plan a staycation, a local hotel like the Palomar could be your spot. They still have rooms available and they'll have a midnight toast with the chef at their restaurant downstairs.

"We have a lot of people coming in, staying in town, leaving the kids at home and just enjoying themselves for the weekend so it's been really fun to see that," said Isis Toledo, assistant front office manager.