Man trapped in vehicle for nearly 1 hour after Newark crash, hospitalized in serious condition

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Paramedics worked for nearly an hour to rescue a man trapped in his vehicle following a collision in New Castle County, Delaware.Paramedics and firefighters were called to Old Baltimore Pike and Robert L Melson Lane in Newark just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.The crash involved a sedan and a hatchback.Authorities said the 53-year-old male driver of the hatchback was still trapped inside his vehicle when medics arrived.Firefighters from the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company and Christiana Fire Company worked for approximately 50 minutes to free the man from the wreckage.Officials said the man was treated on scene by the New Castle County Paramedics for possible internal injuries and long bone fractures before he was flown to the Christiana Hospital in Stanton.He is listed in serious condition.No other injuries were reported.The Delaware State Police is investigating the crash.