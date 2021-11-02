This old movie house is now Newbold Exchange, a modern, fun workspace for remote workers

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Newbold Exchange is a new space for the new normal.They offer an affordable way to rent a bright, modern workspace in the expanding Newbold neighborhood of South Philadelphia.Co-working spaces go from as simple as a seat at a shared desk with a hotspot, to conference rooms, and everything in between.The lounges and kitchen offer areas to take a break from working, and membership allows access 24/7.As a former silent movie house in the 1920s, the image of silent movie star Theda Barra was chosen as the company logo, also seen on the outside of the building.1727 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145267-361-0606