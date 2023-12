5 people injured in crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington Twp.

BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into the cause of a car crash that left five people injured on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Police responded to the three-vehicle crash around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

It happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 45 in Burlington Twp.

One car went into the woods.

The conditions of the five people who were injured are not yet known.

However, we do know one person had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter.