Man charged with murder in death of missing South Jersey mother

Investigators from Camden County were seen searching the home of the 32-year-old mother on Thursday afternoon.

Norelis Mendoza's body was found in a wooded area off Route 440 near the Jersey City-Bayonne border.

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a Camden County mother whose body was found in a wooded area in North Jersey earlier this week.

On Friday, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office charged 35-year-old Gregory Mallard, of Jersey City, with murder and other related offenses in the death of 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza.

Mendoza, of Lindenwold, was found dead on Wednesday in Bayonne.

SEE ALSO: Authorities search home of missing Lindenwold mother found dead in North Jersey

Authorities have not revealed additional details about the murder but did say the incident is being investigated as an act of domestic violence.

Mendoza was reported missing on Mother's Day.

The mother of a 3-year-old and 1-year-old was last seen leaving her mother's home in Jersey City Saturday and never heard from again.

Her frantic family says it was way out of character.

Mendoza's cousin, Geovanni Molina, spoke to our sister station WABC-TV about the search that spanned from North Jersey to her South Jersey home in Lindenwold.

"A BOLO (be on the lookout) was put out on Mother's Day Sunday night. BOLO because Norelis was confirmed missing. No activity on her phone," said Molina. "Anyone who knows Norelis knows that she was a mother from the time her firstborn came into this world."

Her family believes she may be a victim of domestic violence involving her ex.

Mallard is currently in custody in Somerset County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.