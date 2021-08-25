Flags to be lowered in honor of Cape May lifeguard killed in accident

Norman Inferrera III, 16, died at the hospital after an on-duty accident on Thursday, August 19.
He was rowing a lifeguard boat off the beach near Reading Avenue when he was hit by a wave and knocked unconscious.
Other guards brought him to the shore and started CPR. He was then transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey where he later died.
Flags in the Garden State will be lowered to half-staff on Friday, which will be one week after the teen's passing.
Earlier this week, we learned a Cape May beach will be named in Inferrera's honor.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy recognized the teen's sacrifice during a press conference Monday.
"Let's take a moment to remember that our lifeguards take on a special responsibility, and Norman was literally living his dream and being part of a team that keeps everyone safe," said Murphy.
In addition to naming a beach after the teen, all of his medical bills will be paid by the City of Cape May.
Classmates gathered on Sunday night to remember Inferrera, who was an 11th grader at Phoenixville Area High School.