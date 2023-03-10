Police: Speeding a factor in crash that killed driver in Northeast Philadelphia

Police say speeding was a factor in a Northeast Philadelphia car crash that left one driver dead.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say speeding was a factor in a Northeast Philadelphia car crash that left one driver dead.

It happened on the 12000 block of Knights Road near Bethel Church Philadelphia Mills around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the 24-year-old driver of a sedan was speeding, lost control, then crossed over the lanes and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck.

The sedan driver died at the hospital.

The 52-year-old driver of the pickup truck is hospitalized in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.

The name of the man killed has not been released.