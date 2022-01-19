Senior citizen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A senior citizen was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia, police say.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Byberry Road near Barbary Road.
The victim, a woman believed to be about 80 years old, was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any further details about the driver of the striking vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
