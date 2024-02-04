Northern Liberties Restaurant Week kicks off in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Northern Liberties Restaurant Week in Philadelphia is underway.

It's a week-long event that runs until February 11.

About 24 participating restaurants are offering special-priced lunch and dinner options.

"Northern Liberties continues to gain popularity as one of the hottest food destinations in the city, with around a dozen more restaurants, cafes, and food-oriented businesses set to grand open in 2024. Our restaurant week is a celebration of all the energy, creativity, and talent," said NLBID Executive Director Cassidy Martin.

Oxtails, Creole chicken, biscuits, and bottomless-ish mimosas are just some of the restaurant week menu options Bourbon and Branch on 2nd Street is offering.

People came from far away to experience the unique menu.

"We'll travel for food!" said Khristine Hinkeldey of Voorhees, New Jersey. "We've definitely been doing restaurant week here in Philly, also elsewhere for a few years now, it's really cool we can expose ourselves to different cultures, tastes, and local businesses as well."

The staff and manager at Bourbon and Branch are one of the many locations hoping to welcome new visitors during one of their slower months of the year.

"It's really exciting to have people from different neighborhoods coming in and tasting our food, and also saying they're coming back," said the Manager of Bourbon and Branch, Tracey Hill.

For a full list of the businesses offering deals, visit www.northernlibertiesrestaurantweek.com.