apartment fire

7 hospitalized after fire spreads at Delaware County apartment building

Police officers entered the burning building, and helped rescue several residents who were on the top two floors.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

7 hospitalized after fire spreads at Delaware County apartment building

NORWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews rushed seven people to the hospital, and several others had to be rescued, after an apartment fire spread in the middle of the night.

Firefighters responded to the three-story apartment building in the unit block of Huron Avenue in Norwood, Delaware County just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police officers entered the burning building, and helped rescue several residents who were on the top two floors.

Crews got the fire under control within an hour.

Firefighters say those being treated at the hospital do not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The Red Cross is helping more than 20 residents who are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwood boroughdelaware countyfireapartment firefire rescue
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Officials: 1 dead, 2 injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire
Rookie CA officer saves unresponsive elderly woman after fire
Florida 4-year-old helps avert fire disaster
Woman rescued from apartment fire in Gloucester Township
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia reaches over 400 homicides this year
2 hospitalized after shooting in front of Plymouth Township Wawa
Police search for missing Gloucester Township woman and her 4 children
4 teens charged for plotting attack on Columbine 25th anniversary
3 people dead after Amtrak train derails in Montana
Police: Triple shooting leaves teen girl dead in Trenton, NJ
Rep. Kevin Boyle arrested after violating protection from abuse order
Show More
Judge temporarily blocks NYC school vaccine mandate; hearing set
Search intensifies for missing NJ woman near Calif. national park
Off-duty officers robbed at gunpoint in Oxford Circle
Shootout leaves one dead in Kensington
Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles attendant on JetBlue flight
More TOP STORIES News