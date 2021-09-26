7 hospitalized after fire spreads at Delaware County apartment building

NORWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews rushed seven people to the hospital, and several others had to be rescued, after an apartment fire spread in the middle of the night.Firefighters responded to the three-story apartment building in the unit block of Huron Avenue in Norwood, Delaware County just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.Police officers entered the burning building, and helped rescue several residents who were on the top two floors.Crews got the fire under control within an hour.Firefighters say those being treated at the hospital do not appear to have life-threatening injuries.The Red Cross is helping more than 20 residents who are displaced.The cause of the fire is under investigation.