Two off-duty Philadelphia police officers robbed at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects who robbed two off-duty officers in Oxford Circle.Police say the officers were walking back to their car on Devereaux Street near Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when the suspects approached.Authorities say two suspects, each armed with a handgun, forced the officers to the ground while pointing guns at the officers heads.Officials say the suspects demanded the officers wallets which had their badges and money, jewelry and other personal belongings.Police say the suspects left the scene in a dark colored Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows.One of the officers managed to keep their phone and called for help.Police say the officers did not have their weapons on them because they had been at a local club.Neither officer was injured.