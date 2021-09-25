armed robbery

Two off-duty Philadelphia police officers robbed at gunpoint

EMBED <>More Videos

Off-duty Philadelphia police officers robbed at gunpoint in Oxdford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects who robbed two off-duty officers in Oxford Circle.

Police say the officers were walking back to their car on Devereaux Street near Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when the suspects approached.

Authorities say two suspects, each armed with a handgun, forced the officers to the ground while pointing guns at the officers heads.

Officials say the suspects demanded the officers wallets which had their badges and money, jewelry and other personal belongings.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a dark colored Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows.

One of the officers managed to keep their phone and called for help.

Police say the officers did not have their weapons on them because they had been at a local club.

Neither officer was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxford circle (philadelphia)robberyphiladelphia policearmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Police searching for heavily armed Wawa robbery suspects
Philly carjackings on pace to match last year's inflated total
2 suspects sought in Center City armed carjacking
Police investigate armed robbery outside Rivers Casino
TOP STORIES
Shootout leaves one dead in Kensington
AccuWeather: Beautiful First Weekend Of Fall Ahead
Fake contractors scamming elderly in Delco; second suspect sought
Mosque hires security to patrol crime riddled block in Germantown
Students go home hungry after school fails to provide breakfast, lunch
Armed carjackers target mom & daughter at school pick-up
'The View' COVID chaos possibly sparked by false-positive test results
Show More
Investigation: Man accused of bilking victims in rent-to-own scheme
Retired firefighter donates kidney to lifelong friend
Slain woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
Biden urges booster shots following CDC endorsement
Young Alzheimer's patient aims to raise research awareness for Latinos
More TOP STORIES News