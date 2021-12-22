Bucks County officer recounts saving newborn's life: 'It was the most stressful call'

TULLYTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County police officer is telling the incredible story of saving a newborn baby's life.Tullytown Officer Nate Aldsworth responded to a call of an unresponsive newborn on November 24.He says the infant was just days old when his mom called 911 to report her child was not breathing.Aldsworth's bodycam footage shows him performing CPR on the newborn.A short time later, little Zachary began breathing again."It was the most stressful call that I've been on in my 17 years," Officer Aldsworth said. "When he opened his eyes, it was the most relief I had - and maybe one of the most happiest moments of my life when he opened his eyes."Baby Zachary was first rushed to Hopewell Hospital.He was then transferred to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where doctors determined that he had suffered a seizure.Mom says Zachary is doing much better and is back at home.