Optimal Sport takes pride in zero judgment gym culture

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Optimal Sport is a gay-owned gym that has been creating a vibrant and inclusive space for the last two decades and takes pride in zero-judgment gym culture.The family-friendly community gym is nestled in the heart of the Gayborhood.Personal trainer and Lead Group Fitness Instructor Dani Iannone says they offer a very wide range of classes. With everything from spin, yoga, HIIT, heavy lifters and sports athletes to Silver Sneakers for older people.Co-founders and married couple Jeff Shablin and Yule Giraldo started out as personal trainers and have grown the business together for the last 20 years.They also own a second location in Newtown, garnering not only a great sweat but a sense of belonging!Aside from the classes and standard machines, guests can explore alternative workout techniques. And lots of on-hand help, including a nutritionist.You can find them at Dilworth Park in Center City every Monday and Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for free Zumba and Cardio boxing classes.The outdoor workout classes run from the summer into the fall. Also feel free to bring your kids and take a run through the fountains to cool off afterward.1315 Walnut St #4719, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107828B Newtown-Yardley Road, Newtown, Pennsylvania 18940