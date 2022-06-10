FYI Philly

Optimal Sport takes pride in zero judgment gym culture

By Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

Optimal Sport takes pride in zero judgment gym culture

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Optimal Sport is a gay-owned gym that has been creating a vibrant and inclusive space for the last two decades and takes pride in zero-judgment gym culture.

The family-friendly community gym is nestled in the heart of the Gayborhood.

Personal trainer and Lead Group Fitness Instructor Dani Iannone says they offer a very wide range of classes. With everything from spin, yoga, HIIT, heavy lifters and sports athletes to Silver Sneakers for older people.

Co-founders and married couple Jeff Shablin and Yule Giraldo started out as personal trainers and have grown the business together for the last 20 years.

They also own a second location in Newtown, garnering not only a great sweat but a sense of belonging!

Aside from the classes and standard machines, guests can explore alternative workout techniques. And lots of on-hand help, including a nutritionist.

You can find them at Dilworth Park in Center City every Monday and Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for free Zumba and Cardio boxing classes.

The outdoor workout classes run from the summer into the fall. Also feel free to bring your kids and take a run through the fountains to cool off afterward.

Optimal Sport 1315
1315 Walnut St #4719, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107

Optimal Sport Newtown
828B Newtown-Yardley Road, Newtown, Pennsylvania 18940
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridegymworkoutpride monthfyi philly
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Meet the men behind Jersey's thriving Music Mountain Theatre
Papa's Cupcakes is a dream job for father, husband and son baking trio
Gay Bingo raises funds for Philadelphians living with HIV
Backward Flag Brewing is an ode to those who have served
TOP STORIES
Person found dead after barricade situation in Brewerytown
Armored vehicle carjacked in Wilmington; suspect at large
Officials ID teens charged with murder in South Street mass shooting
US to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers
Bucks Co. woman dies after shopping cart hit by vehicle in parking lot
NJ man admits selling unregistered pesticide to fight COVID-19
Wild video shows cat fights off coyote, narrowly escapes attack
Show More
Teen brothers who drowned in NJ public pool identified
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
2 rescued after falling in tank full of chocolate in Pennsylvania
More TOP STORIES News