HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED - The Latest On Exercise and the Fight Against Cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

HEALED - New Research - Better Cancer Fights

Pat Croce's weekly American Cancer Society Healed Gathering.

This Gathering is a reminder that new research and science are continually being developed and how new practices can be implemented to help strengthen our fight against cancer, both in terms of physical, mental, and emotional well being.

Our first guest is Dr. Nicole L. Stout, a renowned health care researcher, consultant, educator, and advocate. She is a research assistant professor in the School of Medicine, Department of Hematology/Oncology at West Virginia University Cancer Institute, and the Associate Director of the Survivorship Program.

Dr. Stout directly sees the benefit of health and exercise as part of the oncology treatment plan. She reflects that early in her career, there weren't a lot of guidelines or knowledge around what type of exercise was safe for cancer patients in active treatment. Over her career, continual emerging research supported the benefits of exercise, especially as it relates to lymphedema.

Next, we meet Tobi Goldberg Maguire, a breast cancer survivor, Contra dancer, Dragon Boat racer, and Reiki Master. Dr. Stout treated Tobi for her truncal lymphedema she developed as a result of her breast cancer surgery. Tobi shares her story and how Dr. Stout was able to help her diminish the effects of her lymphedema and gain the strength to continue her active life.

Do you need a shorter moment to yourself? Check out Pat's Mindfulness Moments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealed with pat croceacsamerican cancer society
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pat Croce's Mindfulness Moments
HEALED WITH PAT CROCE
HEALED - Giving back... helping others
HEALED - The moment you know "I've got this!"
HEALED - Answering Your Questions About Food
HEALED - Put Yourself First
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News