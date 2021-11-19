Pat Croce's weekly American Cancer Society Healed Gathering.
Today's theme is Giving Back and Helping Others.
As we enter this holiday season of thanks and giving, our guests talk about "Putting the I before We" and how everyone can use their platforms for good and to help others.
Jon Hinds is the founder of Monkey Bar Gym, inventor of Lifeline USA equipment, bodyweight strength coach, vegan athlete, and Eischens yoga therapist. Jon has trained some of the highest-level celebrities and athletes in the world including Tony Robbins, Woody Harrelson, and Darryl Strawberry.
Rob Long is Executive Director of Uplifting Athletes. Uplifting Athletes aims to inspire the rare disease community with hope through the power of sport. Long played college football at Syracuse University and was slated to be the top punter in the 2010 NFL Draft Class before he was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma - a rare and aggressive brain tumor with a five-year survival rate of 15 percent. During his 14-month journey through surgery and treatment, Long became keenly aware of the heroes going to battle for him: the rare disease researchers who work tirelessly to discover life-saving treatments and potential cures. Along the way he learned rare disease research is limited due to the lack of financial incentive to make and market new treatments for small populations. Long is here today because of science, and he is passionately committed to helping others with rare diseases.
HEALED - Giving back... helping others
HEALED WITH PAT CROCE
