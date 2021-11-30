PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell talks about the holiday season, with advice for staying grateful, thankful and optimistic from guests Pat Croce - Former NBA Executive and Founder of the American Cancer Society's HEALED Movement and Kim Reed, Author of 'Optimists Always Win' and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategist.
Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Pat Croce, Kimberly S. Reed on staying grateful during the holidays
INSIDE STORY
