Philadelphia neighborhood tries to heal from mass shooting with peace and prayer walk

The walk is a way for people to reclaim their community after senseless violence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three days after a mass shooting claimed the lives of five people in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia, the community is standing tall in its grief.

As families and friends mourn, they are reaching out for support.

"While they're healing and thinking about the next step for their family, they're also thinking about how to collaborate with the community to help the entire community heal," said Faith Leader G. Lamar Stewart.

The lack of resources during difficult times like these is at the forefront of this community dialogue.

"One victim and the shooter have approached me right here asking me to help them with jobs, with opportunities," said Voffee Jabateh, who runs the Africa Cultural Alliance of North America on Chester Avenue.

While investigators try to understand the mental state of the accused shooter, there is also an emphasis on healing the trauma now left behind.

"There's certainly different ways that acute stress and a trauma reaction could be felt by members of the community," said Dr. Alexia Bonacquisti, a psychologist at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

A 'peace and prayer' was held at 56th Street and Chester Avenue on Thursday at 6 p.m.

It served as a collaboration between police officers, who respond to these distressing calls, and community members who feel the impacts of violence long after the arrest has been made.

