COVID-19 vaccine

117 Penn State University students temporarily suspended for missing COVID-19 tests

If students haven't submitted proof of vaccination, they are required to get tested once a week.
By
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Penn State University has temporarily suspended more than 100 students for not complying with its weekly COVID-19 testing requirements, the university announced this week.

The 117 students have missed at least three weeks of testing.

If students haven't submitted proof of vaccination, they are required to get tested once a week.

"Students on interim suspension may not participate in classes, in-person or remotely; are not allowed on University property; and may not attend any Penn State-sponsored events, programs and activities, including football games. On-campus students on interim suspension also are temporarily removed from their residence hall assignment," says the university.

Students who have been temporarily suspended can request that it be rescinded after uploading proof of vaccination status or completing a COVID-19 test on campus.

Suspended students who believe they are in compliance with the university's COVID-19 policy should check their myUHS secure messages for instructions.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpennsylvaniapenn state universitycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Philly reaches 2M COVID vaccine doses, updates school guidance
Official: Pennsylvania 'well prepared' for vaccine boosters
When to expect decision on COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
TOP STORIES
'Give me my food': Woman pulls gun while in line at Chipotle
SEPTA investigating after employee punches a man
Philly reaches 2M COVID vaccine doses, updates school guidance
PPA to begin cracking down on illegal parking in bike lanes
Police ID man shot and killed at point blank range in South Philly
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
Off-duty officer shoots pet of neighbor officer after dog fight
Show More
Now prices are soaring for Christmas trees and decorations
Pa. Turnpike's $104M in unpaid tolls draws senators' scrutiny
Shooting at Philadelphia park critically injures man
What to know before Philly plastic bag ban takes effect Oct. 1
Gabby Petito saga shines spotlight on other missing persons cases
More TOP STORIES News