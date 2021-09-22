117 Penn State University students temporarily suspended for missing COVID-19 tests

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Penn State University has temporarily suspended more than 100 students for not complying with its weekly COVID-19 testing requirements, the university announced this week.The 117 students have missed at least three weeks of testing.If students haven't submitted proof of vaccination, they are required to get tested once a week."Students on interim suspension may not participate in classes, in-person or remotely; are not allowed on University property; and may not attend any Penn State-sponsored events, programs and activities, including football games. On-campus students on interim suspension also are temporarily removed from their residence hall assignment," says the university.Students who have been temporarily suspended can request that it be rescinded after uploading proof of vaccination status or completing a COVID-19 test on campus.Suspended students who believe they are in compliance with the university's COVID-19 policy should check their myUHS secure messages for instructions.