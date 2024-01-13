First day of Philadelphia Auto Show draws thousands of car enthusiasts

There are 160,000 people expected to visit the show over the next nine days.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of people packed the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the first official day of the Philadelphia Auto Show on Saturday, an event that draws car enthusiasts from all over the area.

There are 160,000 people expected to visit the show over the next nine days.

"The car's nice. I like it!" said Claudia Fitzgerald while checking out a Lexus. "The size is great, the legroom is terrific."

She planned on walking out of the show having purchased a brand new car.

"We're looking at the cars that are functional, that we may be able to purchase and drive in for the next couple of years," she said.

She brought her daughter and grandson to help.

"We came looking for the electric car and the plug-in car," she explained.

"We have 600,000 square feet of everything the automotive industry has to offer. Whether it's a classic vehicle show you love to go to, a customized vehicle show, you want to see, shop, and compare all the models, you can do it here at the Philadelphia Auto Show," said Mike Gempp, the show's director.

While there are choices for every driver, from basic sedans to luxury vehicles, the show is making a point this year to show off electric vehicles.

"The e-track is designed to give you an opportunity to sit in the vehicle, take a ride on the e-track that has an acceleration lane, and talk to the driver a little bit about how an electric vehicle can fit into your lifestyle," said Gempp.

Some families came to check out the new technology.

"I think we've been here every year for the past six years," said Amber Nienow, who was secretly hoping she could also sell her husband on a new Toyota 4Runner, as well as having a fun day out in the city.

"We get on the train in Doylestown, we come down, get off at Jefferson station, come here, and then we go eat at Reading Terminal Market," she said.

Of course, one of the best parts of the Philadelphia Auto Show every year is getting to see the Action News van in person and getting a chance to meet the team!

Early Saturday afternoon, Sarah Bloomquist, TaRhonda Thomas, and Charles Watson signed autographs for viewers.

"I've been watching Channel 6 news since I was this high. My mom and dad got me into it and I won't watch any other station. I love Channel 6," said Lisa Wylie.

6abc is a sponsor of the Philadelphia Auto Show.