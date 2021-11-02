Food, drinks and culture are the main features on the Pennsylvania Culinary Trails

Explore Pennsylvania's unique culinary charm by consuming a little culture.Take a trip on the Pennsylvania Culinary Trail where you will find makers that have been providing family recipes that have become part of the state's heritage.There are four trails; Baked: A Bread Trail, Chopped: A Charcuterie Trail, Pickled: A Fermented Trail and Picked: An Apple Trail.We visited a few Philadelphia spots along the trail, but that's just part of the journey. The trip packs a full repertoire of food and drink that features the Keystone State's culture and culinary charm.1515 McKean Street, Philadelphia, PA 1914552 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 191061009 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 191471313 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122