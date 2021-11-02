FYI Philly

Food, drinks and culture are the main features on the Pennsylvania Culinary Trails

By Timothy Walton
Explore Pennsylvania's unique culinary charm by consuming a little culture.

Take a trip on the Pennsylvania Culinary Trail where you will find makers that have been providing family recipes that have become part of the state's heritage.

There are four trails; Baked: A Bread Trail, Chopped: A Charcuterie Trail, Pickled: A Fermented Trail and Picked: An Apple Trail.

We visited a few Philadelphia spots along the trail, but that's just part of the journey. The trip packs a full repertoire of food and drink that features the Keystone State's culture and culinary charm.

PA Culinary Trails | Facebook | Instagram

V Marks the Shop | Facebook | Instagram
1515 McKean Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Royal Boucherie | Facebook | Instagram
52 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Isgro Pasticceria | Facebook | Instagram
1009 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Lost Bread Company | Instagram| Facebook
1313 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
