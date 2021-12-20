PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell interviews Democratic PA State Senator Sharif Street about Philadelphia's escalating gun violence crisis and the shootout that left bullet holes in his Nicetown office.
Street also raises some ideas for solutions to keep communities safer.
PA State Senator Sharif Street speaks on Philly's gun violence crisis, talks solutions
