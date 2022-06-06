car crash

Crash closes section of eastbound Pa. Turnpike in Chester County

Eastbound lanes between Route 29 and the Downingtown exit will be closed for an extended period of time.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

UWCHLAN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Uwchlan Township, Chester County.

Eastbound lanes between Route 29 and the Downingtown exit will be closed for an extended period of time, officials said.

The crash was first reported at about 10:45 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Traffic cameras, maps from across the Delaware Valley


Motorists should seek an alternate route off the Downingtown exit to avoid delays.

There was no word on what caused the crash or when the lanes could reopen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchester countyuwchlan townshipcar crashcar accidentpennsylvania turnpike
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Fire engine, second vehicle involved in head-on crash in Bensalem
1 injured in crash involving tractor-trailer, farm equipment
Officials: 1 person killed in Germantown crash
Officials investigate 2 fatal accidents in Gloucester Twp.
TOP STORIES
New details after South Street shooting leaves 3 dead
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Ewing Twp. deli
What we know about victims killed in South Street mass shooting
Video appears to show moments leading up to mass shooting
South Street shooting survivor: 'Smoke coming out of my foot'
South Street business owners express concerns after mass shooting
Combating Gun Violence in Philly Communities | Resources
Show More
75-year-old man killed in Manayunk fire
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North's launches
Kenney on city violence: 'No price to pay for carrying illegal guns'
Queen Elizabeth meets Paddington in Jubilee sketch
More TOP STORIES News