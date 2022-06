Crash closes section of eastbound Pa. Turnpike in Chester County

UWCHLAN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Uwchlan Township, Chester County.Eastbound lanes between Route 29 and the Downingtown exit will be closed for an extended period of time, officials said.The crash was first reported at about 10:45 a.m.Motorists should seek an alternate route off the Downingtown exit to avoid delays.There was no word on what caused the crash or when the lanes could reopen.