Federal Judge orders shut down of pet food company in Salem County

SALEM COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A federal judge has ordered the shut down of a New Jersey pet food company.'Bravo Packing Inc.,' based in Carney's Point, Salem County, has been ordered to stop manufacturing, distributing, and selling its products.Reports show the company failed to make the necessary sanitary improvements following its latest recall.This includes their 'Performance Dog' and 'Ground Beef' raw food packages.Bravo Packing has faced four recalls in the past before this incident.Samples that were taken from the facility tested positive for salmonella and listeria.