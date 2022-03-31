recall

Federal Judge orders shut down of pet food company in Salem County

Reports show Bravo Packing Inc. failed to make the necessary sanitary improvements following each recall.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Judge orders shut down of pet food company in NJ

SALEM COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A federal judge has ordered the shut down of a New Jersey pet food company.

'Bravo Packing Inc.,' based in Carney's Point, Salem County, has been ordered to stop manufacturing, distributing, and selling its products.

Reports show the company failed to make the necessary sanitary improvements following its latest recall.

This includes their 'Performance Dog' and 'Ground Beef' raw food packages.

Bravo Packing has faced four recalls in the past before this incident.

Samples that were taken from the facility tested positive for salmonella and listeria.

MORE TOP STORIES:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssalem countypetfoodrecall
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Skippy recalling some peanut butter jars over steel fragments
Milk of Magnesia recalled due to possible contamination: FDA
Pfizer recalls some blood pressure pills due to potential carcinogen
Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says
TOP STORIES
Final farewell for Pa. State Police trooper killed in I-95 crash
Mom of Navy SEAL candidate who died after 'hell week' speaks out
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Weather Threat Today
Police: 8-year-old accidentally discharges gun at West Philly school
School milk company issues statement after sanitizer found in cartons
Bucks woman admits to shooting partner, hiding body in bedroom: Police
VOTE: Is Jay Wright the greatest coach In Philadelphia sports history?
Show More
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure
Skippy recalling some peanut butter jars over steel fragments
Police ID Philly road rage chase suspect
Dashcam video released in case of murdered Pa. Uber driver
Biden taps oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
More TOP STORIES News