Pete's Place replaces Serpico with Korean wings topping the menu

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- James Beard award-winning Chef Peter Serpico has shuttered his namesake restaurant Serpico and pivoted to what he calls a virtual kitchen with Pete's Place, a kind-of Korean-food that is 100% takeout and delivery, paying homage to his South Korean roots.Think noodles, bibimbap, Korean barbecue and Kimchi.The most popular dish being the Korean fried chicken wings, a recipe the fine-dining chef has become known for.Serpico says he likes to get creative in the kitchen and have fun. With schools gone virtual too, Peter's young daughter has become a frequent companion in the kitchen, putting a personal touch on his pandemic pivot.You can also find Pete's Place in Washington D.C., where they are running out of their sister restaurant, St. Anslem.604 South Street Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147