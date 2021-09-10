accident

Pat Croce's personal longtime assistant killed in Philadelphia crash

"My personal assistant of 35 years, Sue Barbacane, was killed this evening," Pat Croce said in a tweet.
65-year-old woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman who killed in a crash in Philadelphia Thursday has been identified as the longtime assistant to former 76ers owner, entrepreneur Pat Croce.

It happened around 2:28 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Comly Street and Harbison Avenue in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Police say a 65-year-old woman was walking in the roadway when she was hit by one of the vehicles.

She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Police have not identified the victim, but Action News has learned that the woman killed was Croce's personal assistant of 35 years.

"My personal assistant of 35 years, Sue Barbacane, was killed this evening by a hit & run driver while she was walking prior to attending her favorite activity, a Phillies game. If you have ever contacted me, then you know Sue," said Croce in a tweet on Thursday night.



It's still unclear if any charges are being filed against the drivers.

