Video shows ATM theft from North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving

Philadelphia police are working to track down the two men who dragged an ATM out of a gas station store on Thanksgiving morning.

It's just one of the many gas station robberies that have been in the headlines for weeks.

Surveillance video shows two men pull up to a North Philadelphia gas station on Broad Street, walk right in, and steal the ATM.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on November 24.

You see two men dressed in all black get out of a dark, late-model Hyundai Tucson.

They walk into the store at the Getty gas station, they point at the cashier - one of them grabs what looks like a gun hiding in his hoodie - while the other suspect drags the ATM out of the store and into the trunk of their car.

We showed the video to this Temple senior who says the crime on Broad street is out of control.

"You have a lot of students here that aren't used to the inner city and they don't necessarily understand that this is an impoverished area and has been for a long time, so it's very concerning," said Noah Steinke of North Philadelphia.

Customers who frequent that gas station said they leave their cash at home and only pump gas during the day.

"I just mind my business and hopefully I don't get robbed one day," said Rob Small.

Meanwhile, on Thanksgiving night, two other suspects dressed in dark clothing and ski masks reportedly stole $40 worth of merchandise from a Sunoco gas station mini-mart on North 17th Street.

When confronted by the employee, police say the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk and took off.

"I'm a father of eight daughters and I'm concerned about them every day," said Clinton Brown of West Philadelphia.

According to our 6abc Data Journalism Team's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, police district 22, where both of these crimes were committed, has had more than 2,800 thefts in the last 12 months, which is up 27 percent.

Not to mention, the theft rate in that district is 1.2 times the citywide rate making it the third highest rate in all PPD districts.

