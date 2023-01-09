Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook

Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM.

Detectives have been investigating a rash of similar ATM robberies since September.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thieves stole yet another ATM in Philadelphia, an ongoing crime trend in the city.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Popeyes restaurant on the 5600 block of Lancaster Avenue in Overbrook.

Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM.

There is no word on how many customers or employees were in the restaurant at the time. No injuries were reported.

They say part of the problem is smaller machines are not bolted down to the floor or as well-secured as those at banks.

Police think there are several groups of criminals involved in the thefts.

