Arrest made in armed ATM theft at laundromat in West Oak Lane

According to investigators, surveillance video shows two men holding up the laundromat at gunpoint and then carrying the ATM to a waiting vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the latest ATM theft in the city and are searching for at least one more suspect.

The robbery occurred at the D & Y Laundromat at Ogontz Avenue and Haines Street in West Oak Lane around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

According to investigators, the video shows two men wearing ski masks and hoodies holding up the laundromat at gunpoint.

They carried the ATM out the door to a waiting vehicle.

"Actually picked up the ATM, carried it out the front door and put it in the back of a Kia Sportage," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The two employees inside the laundromat were not injured.

A short later, officers spotted the suspects' Kia at Chew and Rising Sun avenues.

The driver of the Kia stopped and fled on foot, police say.

"Officers chased this one male on foot and apprehended him. He's 28 years old. He's in police custody," Small said.

The Action Cam was at the scene as police made the arrest.

Police say they found the ATM still inside the Kia.

Small says the Kia was stolen from Philadelphia at an earlier time.

Investigators are now looking into whether this robbery was part of a crime ring going after ATMs in businesses.

Philadelphia police say there's been a rash of similar ATM robberies since September.

They say part of the problem is these smaller machines are not bolted down to the floor or as well-secured as ones at banks.

They think there are several groups of criminals at work leading to this recent uptick.

Police are continuing to search for the other robbery suspect.

