PHILADELPHIA -- A birthday party turned violent in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.Police responded to the 800 block of South 60th Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.Officers told Action News there was a large and unruly crowd celebrating a birthday when someone started shooting.Two men were shot. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police are working to figure out the motive.No arrests have been made.