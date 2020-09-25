Philadelphia Archdiocese reverses course, will allow fall school sports

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in Philadelphia's 17 Archdiocesan high schools will be allowed to play fall sports after all.
In a statement Friday, the Archdiocese reversed a decision made in August to opt-out of interscholastic competition.
But, the Archdiocese said, they decided to move forward after reviewing recommendations from county health departments and looking at pandemic restrictions.
Officials say all athletes and staff in the five-county region must follow strict health and safety guidelines.
"After carefully reviewing all possible factors, including the successful opening of our schools, we believe the environment has changed for the better over the past month," said Superintendent of Secondary Schools Sister Maureen L. McDermott.
Several independent Catholic schools in the region decided last month to go ahead with the fall sports season.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association also decided to allow fall sports.
