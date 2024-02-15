Armed robbery steals $2,300 from Spring Garden pizza shop

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, February 15, 2024 10:56AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed robber held up a pizza shop in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section Wednesday night.

It happened at the same location where an attempted robbery made headlines two years ago.

Police say around 10 p.m., a suspect took off with $2,300 cash from the register of La Gustosa, located at 15th and Spring Garden Streets.

No one was hurt.

At this same address back on December 9, 2021, a suspect grabbed for the register from the clerk of what was then Bold Pizzas. In that case, the clerk's 14-year-old son grabbed a gun and shot the suspect, critically wounding him.

WATCH: Video shows 14-year-old open fire on pizza shop robber

Police say three men had just robbed a CVS pharmacy at North Broad and Spring Garden streets, when one of the suspects made his way into the pizza shop a block away.
