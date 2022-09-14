WATCH LIVE

Armed robbery at Dollar General in North Philadelphia caught on camera

7 minutes ago
Police say the male suspect approached the cash register and placed a container of lemonade on the counter. He gave the cashier a $10 bill and then pulled out a gun.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for an armed robber who stole hundreds of dollars from a dollar store in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:25 a.m. on Sept. 10 at the Dollar General on the 1300 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Police say the male suspect approached the cash register and placed a container of lemonade on the counter.

He gave the cashier a $10 bill. When the cashier opened the register, police say the suspect pulled out a handgun.

He then reached over the counter and took approximately $400 in cash.

The suspect fled and was last seen south on 13th Street.

The suspect, seen in new surveillance video released by police on Wednesday, is described as a Black male, 20 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, black sweatpants with white stripes down the side and armed with a silver and black handgun.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3093/3094.

