Three and Out

Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 15 preview: Avoiding Bears' trap, Fields vs. Hurts

Ron Jaworski breaks down the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Chicago Bears.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles are the first team in the NFL to secure a playoff berth.

But they have bigger goals with an NFC East title and the No. 1 seed firmly in their sights.

That starts with a trip to Chicago in Week 15.

Ron Jaworski gets you ready for the matchup with his game preview.

1st Down: Top teams fall victim to trap games every year. How can the Birds avoid overlooking the Bears with a trip to Dallas on the horizon?

2nd Down: Bears quarterback Justin Fields is often compared to Jalen Hurts. What similarities do you see between the two and how should this defense prepare for Fields?

3rd Down: When should Nick Sirianni start scaling back the snaps for Hurts, A.J. Brown and the other starters?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 35, Bears 10

Bonus prediction: Will Jalen Hurts win MVP?