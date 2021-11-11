Three and Out

Eagles-Broncos Preview: Jaworski on Teddy Bridgewater, Eagles pass D, Devonta Smith breakout game

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Eagles-Broncos Preview: Jaws on Eagles D, how to beat Denver

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles look to get their fourth win of the season when they travel to Denver to face the 5-4 Broncos (4:25 p.m. on CBS).

Philadelphia is coming off a last-second 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Broncos demolished the Cowboys, 30-16.

The Eagles are playing much better over the past few weeks and they have their running game to thank for the turnaround. The Birds have racked up more than 400 yards on the ground the last two games and look to ride that wave to victory on Sunday.

The passing game unlocked DeVonta Smith in Week 9, but can they find some consistency with their No. 1 pick? And what's up with the defense? Will it be able to keep Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater in check?

Ron Jaworski and Ducis Rodgers break down the matchup in this week's Three and Out.

1st Down: What is the Eagles' winning formula
2nd Down: What is wrong with the Eagles' Defense
3rd Down: Reason's for DeVonta's Inconsistency
Broncos Player to Watch: Teddy Bridgewater
Eagles Players that need to step up: D-Line - Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox
Jaws' Prediction: Broncos 27, Eagles 21
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsthree and outphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THREE AND OUT
Saints-Eagles Preview: Why the Eagles will beat NOLA
Chargers-Eagles Preview: Jaws predicts whether Birds will beat L.A.
Eagles-Lions Preview: Why Birds shouldn't overlook Detroit, QB change?
Eagles-Raiders Preview: Jaworski's game prediction, players to watch
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News