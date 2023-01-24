NFL playoffs: Eagles fans on the hunt for 'It's a Philly Thing' merchandise

Fans from all over the county have been flocking to the Eagles Pro Shop to get their hands on "It's a Philly Thing" merchandise.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "It's a Philly thing."

It's the phrase that is uniting a city pumped about another chance at a Super Bowl appearance.

Fans from all over the county have been flocking to the Eagles Pro Shop at Lincoln Financial Field to get their hands on the newest gear.

"I drove all the way down thinking that all the Rally Houses would be sold out already. This is home plate and I thought I'd be able to get it here," said Joe Saracino of Holland, Pennsylvania.

A family from North Carolina had more luck.

"I heard a lady on the phone saying she came here just to get this hat for her son, and I felt bad for her and said, 'you can have one of my hats,'" explained Peggy Monroe of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

That generosity, she says, is a Philly thing. Let's take it back to the song by the Bacon Brothers released in November.

"I remember I was talking to somebody who wasn't from Philadelphia and went, 'Oh is that what you do, that's weird or interesting.' And my response was, 'Well, it's a Philly thing,'" said actor Kevin Bacon.

The phrase is unapologetic, untamed and screams confidence and pride -- a perfect representation of Philadelphia and Eagles fans.

"The reason people are out there tailgating in the parking lot at the crack of dawn, if you know, you know. It's just a Philly thing," said Eric Emanuele of Clinton, NJ

The pro shop expects another big shipment of Eagles gear Tuesday and Wednesday.

