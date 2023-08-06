Eagles host public practice ahead of NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia was packed with Eagles fans on Sunday night.

Fans lined up early, anxious to get inside the stadium and enjoy an NFL prelude.

The Birds hosted their training camp public practice, which drew in large crowds.

"I'm ready, I'm excited especially for the draft picks. Kelly green is back, it's going to be a good year. Hopefully, we get back to the Super Bowl and win it this year," said Johnny Yenchak from Culpeper, Virginia.

The practice began at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the event's ticket sales benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.