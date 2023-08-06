Eagles host public practice ahead of NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field

WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, August 6, 2023 10:55PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia was packed with Eagles fans on Sunday night.

The Birds hosted their training camp public practice, which drew in large crowds.

"I'm ready, I'm excited especially for the draft picks. Kelly green is back, it's going to be a good year. Hopefully, we get back to the Super Bowl and win it this year," said Johnny Yenchak from Culpeper, Virginia.

The practice began at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the event's ticket sales benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

